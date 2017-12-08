If you really want to get into the holiday spirit, head to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday.That's when the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Annual Holiday Shop, Sip & Stroll. It's a day full of fun and activities for young & old alike. WSBS will be there broadcasting live from 3 till 6PM at 271 Main St. in front of Barnbrook Realty.

Starting at 2 PM you're invited to stroll from store to store, checking out their unique offerings and, in many cases, partaking in holiday refreshments. Be on the lookout for "live" window displays too! At 3 PM at BCC it's Story Hour for the kids. The Lucky 5 has music from 3:30-5 at Mason Library. A character parade is scheduled for 4:30 & Santa will arrive on Railroad St. Plenty of other activities will be going on too.

Make sure you're at Town Hall at 6:50 PM for the lighting of the Menorah and the Town tree and watch for fireworks, scheduled for about 7:15.Then, wrap up your day with a special Holiday Concert with the Berkshire Children's Chorus at 7:45 inside St.James Place.