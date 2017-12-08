Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll in GB Saturday
If you really want to get into the holiday spirit, head to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday.That's when the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Annual Holiday Shop, Sip & Stroll. It's a day full of fun and activities for young & old alike. WSBS will be there broadcasting live from 3 till 6PM at 271 Main St. in front of Barnbrook Realty.
Starting at 2 PM you're invited to stroll from store to store, checking out their unique offerings and, in many cases, partaking in holiday refreshments. Be on the lookout for "live" window displays too! At 3 PM at BCC it's Story Hour for the kids. The Lucky 5 has music from 3:30-5 at Mason Library. A character parade is scheduled for 4:30 & Santa will arrive on Railroad St. Plenty of other activities will be going on too.
Make sure you're at Town Hall at 6:50 PM for the lighting of the Menorah and the Town tree and watch for fireworks, scheduled for about 7:15.Then, wrap up your day with a special Holiday Concert with the Berkshire Children's Chorus at 7:45 inside St.James Place.
The Shopper's Guide has a detailed listing of Saturday's events, so check it out. We'll see you at the Stroll!