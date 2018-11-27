Holiday, Shop, Sip and Stroll Returns

The annual Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday, Shop, Sip and Stroll event returns to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, Dec. 8 with festivities beginning at 2:00 PM. The chance of you not getting into the holiday spirit is zero as there will be so much happening at the stroll including, Charlie's Holiday Model Railroad, story hour, store-to-store raffle, face painting, gingerbread house decorating, letters to Santa, Railroad Street Holiday Cheer, Rudolph's Way, kid's games, the Holiday Tree Walk, a live window display, a holiday hayride, adult wreath making, kids crafts, photo cutouts, street vendors, a bonfire, character parade with Santa, a visit with Santa, Steiner Student Carolers, menorah & tree lighting, a fireworks display, a ceremony of carols, prizes galore and much more.

Plus WSBS will be broadcasting live from downtown Great Barrington beginning at 2:00 PM and will be cranking out holiday music over our loud speaker. This event promises to be fun for the entire family and many of these activities are free. You can get complete stroll schedule and activity location details by calling 413-528-4284 or by going here