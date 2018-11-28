Holiday Stroll Update

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA- The Holiday Shop, Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 will be holiday fun for everyone. The Stroll which begins at 3:00pm and ends at 8:30pm, is the Southern Berkshire Chamber’s (SBCC) largest community event of the year and is made possible by major sponsor Salisbury Bank, generous support from many local business Activity Sponsors and volunteer participation. All activities are free and open to the public.

Children and their families can count on seasonal favorites, such as our Story Hour, a Holiday Model Railroad, Letters to Santa (there’s a special mailbox that goes straight to the North Pole!), Kids Crafts, Face Painting, Kids Games, and the Character Parade at 4:30pm from the base of Railroad Street threw Main Street to Santa’s home, where they can visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause. New this year, decorate your own Gingerbread House.

For the adult crowd one of the most popular components of the Stroll is shopping and sipping at merchant locations- THAT always makes holiday shopping more enjoyable. Take advantage of this time to see what our local shops have to offer. Starting at 4:00pm the Store-to-Store Raffle will begin, Holiday Stroll Vendors will be in full swing – adults can make boxwood wreaths, everyone is welcome to ride the Holiday Hayride. Stop for food or shopping at our vendor area in the First Congregational Church parking lot. NEW this year, visit Salisbury Bank at the base of Railroad Street and stroll up, grab your Stroll Program, continue up to visit our Non-Profit members spreading holiday cheer, going up the left side of Railroad Street. Immediately following the fireworks, don’t miss the Berkshire Children’s Chorus at Saint James Place. A performance not to miss!

The Stroll is jolly with entertainment. You can warm yourself at one of our bonfires while listening to WSBS playing holiday music, stroll the town to look at our Holiday Tree Walk or over a dozen Live Windows. Join in with one of our caroling groups, walk down Rudolph’s Way or the North Pole Lane and purchase a luminary in memory of a loved one and meet us at the Town Hall for the lighting of the Town Menorah and Christmas Tree, which leads up to our Holiday Fireworks.

