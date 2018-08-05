Hot Weather Headed Our Way

You probably remember back in the first week of July we had a heat wave take over for almost a week, well it's going to almost feel like that for the next two to three days but not quite as severe.

According to our friends at AccuWeather , today's temperature will be nearly approaching 90 with Monday and Tuesday providing us with the temperature in the low 90s. As a matter of fact, the weather service posted a warning in the forecast that the air quality for Monday and Tuesday will be unhealthy for sensitive groups so keep that in mind if this affects you.

Remember to stay cool, drink plenty of water and keep away from overly strenuous activities over the next couple of days. It's also a good idea to not spend an abundance of time during the hottest part of the day (late morning/afternoon hours). By Wednesday and Thursday the temperature will drop down to the mid to low 80s.