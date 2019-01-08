Housatonic Basketball Results for Jan. 07

Housatonic Basketball Senior Division

Aberdale’s defeated Pick Enroll with a final score of 61 to 46.

For Aberdale’s; Sebastian Gute-Ramirez scored 13 points, Elliot Stern added 12 and Luke Arienti contributed 12. For Pick Enroll; Manny Brown scored 13 points, Griffin McElroy added 13 and Colby Carlson contributed 11.

Elsewhere, Wheeler & Taylor defeated Cove Lanes with a final score of 45 to 38.

For Wheeler and Taylor; Khalil Carlson scored 16 points, Henry Bradway added 10 and Ben Gross contributed 6. For Cove Lanes, Adam Kronenberg scored 11 points, Isaiah Keefner added 10 and Evi Higgins contributed 6.