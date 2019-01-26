Housatonic Basketball Results for Jan. 25

Housatonic Basketball Senior Division

Wheeler & Taylor defeated Pick Enroll with a final score of 50-35

For Wheeler and Taylor, Khalil Carlson scored 26 points, Cayden Krupi contributed 13 and Ben Gross added 6. For Pick Enroll, Griffin McElroy scored 12 points, Manny Brown added 5 and Sam Yeung also contributed 5

In Overtime, Aberdales defeated Cove Lanes with a final score of 49-45

For Aberdale’s, Sebastian Gute-Ramirez scored 16 points, Sean Scarbro added 10, and Elliott Stern contributed 8, For Cove Lanes, Adam Kronenberg scored 18 points, Ler Sprague added 9 and Isaiah Keefner contributed 8