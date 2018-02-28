Housy Hoops Junior Division Results from 02-27-18

(sports summary sent to WSBS from Coach Patrick Hanavan for online and on air use)

It was an exciting night of basketball last night at the Housy Dome as Junior League teams played their final games before heading into second season playoffs. In the first game:

Tom's Toys defeated Aberdale's by a final score of 34-31. Isaiah Keefner of Tom's Toys was the game's leading scorer with 16 points while Dylan Netzer chipped in 9 points and Jacoby Vincelette added 6 points. Griffin Touponce led Aberdale's with 9 points while Phineas Wheeler and Trennan Burcher each added 5 points.

In the evening's second game, Carlson's Wood Floors defeated AmeriGas by a final score of 43-37. Emmanuel Brown of Carlson's Wood Floors had 16 points and Aiden Decker poured in 12 points. AmeriGas was led by Sebastian Guete-Rameriez who had a game and season high 17 points, Elijah Burch and Banyan Bourla combined for 11 points in the loss.

Junior Division playoffs will kick off Thursday night at the Housy Dome with Carlson's Wood Floors vs. Toms Toys at 5 p.m, followed by Aberdale's vs. AmeriGas at 6:30 p.m.

