Housy Hoops Results from 02-28-18 and 03-01-18

Here are the latest Housy Hoops Results from the past couple of days.

(2/28/18) Housatonic Basketball- Senior Division playoffs

Wheeler & Taylor advances to the Championship round with a 61-52 win over Cove Lanes.

For WT:

Khalil Carlson (19), Caden Gidarakos (16), Blake Smith (8)

For Cove:

Luke Arienti (14), Dylan Becker (11), Wes Smith (8), Connor McLeod (7)

(3/1/18) In JR League playoff basketball last night at the Housy Dome.

#4 seed Tom's Toys defeated #1 seed Carlson's Wood Floors by a final score of 29-28. Isaiah Keefner led Tom's Toys with 11 points and Dylan Netzer chipped in 6 points in the victory. Carlson's wood Floors Emmanuel Brown was the games leading scorer with 18 points and Aiden Decker added 8 points.

In the nightcap, #3 seed AmeriGas slipped past #2 seed Aberdale's by a final score of 53-48. Sebastian Guete-Ramirez of AmeriGas continued his strong play with 18 points and was supported by Dominic Calautti with 12 points, Elijah Burch with 9 points and Owen Heck with 6 points. Phineas Wheeler of Aberdale's had a career night with 14 points while Griffin McElroy tossed in 12 points and Griffin Tuponce added 8 points.

The Second Season will wrap up next week Tuesday with consolation and final games at the Housy Dome starting at 5pm.

(Attention coaches, if you want your game summaries posted on our website, email the reports to jesse@wsbs.com The only requirement is that each report needs to be at least 150 words)