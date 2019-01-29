Housy Hoops Results from Jan. 27

Housy Hoops Junior League action from this past Sunday at the Housy Dome

Team Amerigas took care of business against Aberdale's by a final score of 35-22. Finn Mason had a game high 14 points for Amerigas, while Owen Heck added 10 points. For Aberdale's, Robin Tovell had 11 points and Sofia Guete-Ramirez scored two points.

In the second game, Tom's Toys defeated Carlson's Wood Floors by a score of 38-30. Dylan Netzer and Bohdi Cohen of Tom's Toys each scored 8 points in the victory. Dom Calautti of Carlson's led all scorers with 19 points while Calvin Cooney and Mabel Cooney each chipped in 4 points.