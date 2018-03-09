How About Some Extra Cash This Mother’s Day?

Sheffield Kiwanis is once again furthering its mission which is to improve the lives of children and the community. From Stuff A Bus, Warm the Children, their popular scholarship truck raffle, Sheffield Kiwanis is improving the local community and youth in our area.

Currently, Sheffield Kiwanis is selling their ever so popular cash calendars. Each calendar is ten dollars and there will be a winner drawn everyday during the month of May. In addition, each calendar holder is eligible to win multiple times throughout May. You can win $50, $100 even $150 depending on the day. On Mother's Day, the cash prize is $500. Only 1,000 calendars will be sold and each weekday morning in May, WSBS' Jesse Stewart will announce the daily winner during the 8 a.m. information report, following the AccuWeather forecast.

This is a win win situation as you could take home some extra cash and all of the money raised from the purchase of the calendars stays right here in the community. The money is used for local projects to enhance the lives of our Southern Berkshire Children.

Tickets are currently available from any Sheffield Kiwanian, online at sheffieldkiwanis.org , from many area businesses and at WSBS Radio, 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA during normal business hours which are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m.