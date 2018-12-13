How Much Are the Gifts in the 12 Days of Christmas in 2018?

When editing a cluster of websites, I tend to search -- sometimes far and wide -- for different ideas to write about for the holidays. Through the research, you sometimes stumble upon something very interesting, along with stuff you never really knew existed.

Take the annual PNC Christmas Price Index , for example. What is this you ask? Well, it shows the current cost for one set of each of the gifts given in the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

"It is similar to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which measures the changing prices of goods and services like housing, food, clothing, transportation and more that reflect the spending habits of the average American," the PNC states on their website.

Let's take a gander on what each day of gifts in "The Twelve Days of Christmas" would cost our true loves in Berkshire County this year.

1. First Day of Christmas: A Partridge in a Pear Tree

2018 Cost: $220.13

Difference from 2017: +0.1%

How PNC came up with the number:

This gift saw a slight uptick in price with a well-rooted Pear Treethat remained flat ($199.95) and a Partridge that barely stretchedits wings (+0.9% from $20.00 to $20.18).

2. Second Day of Christmas: Two Turtle Doves

2018 Cost: $375

Difference from 2017: None

3. Third Day of Christmas: Three French Hens

2018 Cost: $181.50

Difference from 2017: None

4. Fourth Day of Christmas: Four Calling Birds

2018 Cost: $599.96

Difference from 2017: None

5. Fifth Day of Christmas: Five Golden Rings

2018 Cost: $750

Difference from 2017: -9.1%

How PNC came up with the number:

As quick as they were in, they were out!Only one year after jumping 10%, these rings lost their bling.

6. Sixth Day of Christmas: Six Geese-A-Laying

2018 Cost: $390

Difference from 2017: +8.3 %

How PNC came up with the number:

These laid back geese are giving us goosebumps with one

of the largest jumps in price this year at 8.3%.

7. Seven Days of Christmas: Seven Swans-A-Swimming

2018 Cost: $13,125

Difference from 2017: None

8. Eighth Day of Christmas: Eight Maids-A-Milking

2018 Cost: $58

Difference from 2017: None

In fact, PNC says that this price has remained the same since 2009. which "reflects the stagnant federal minimum wage."

9. Ninth Day of Christmas: Nine Ladies Dancing

2018 Cost: $7,552.84

Difference from 2017: None

How PNC came up with the number:

Despite a growing economy and rising demand for dancers, dance companies did not raise prices for the sixth year in a row.

10. Tenth Day of Christmas: Ten Lords-A-Leaping

2018 Cost: $10,000

Difference from 2017: +3%

How PNC came up with the number:

The price to hire high-flying men to entertain your true loverose after two years of stagnant growth.

11. Eleventh Day of Christmas: Eleven Pipers Piping

2018 Cost: $2,804.40

Difference from 2017: +3.5%

How PNC came up with the number:

These talented pipers piped up this year and

saw a nice raise in return.

12. Twelfth Day of Christmas: Twelve Drummers Drumming

2018 Cost: $3,038.10

Difference from 2017: +3.5%

How PNC came up with the number:

These drummers rocked and rolled up 3.5% from last year,

they just couldn’t be beat.

How much would all 12 gifts cost you in total this year?

When you add the 2018 costs together, it would equal $39,094.93, which is up 1.2 percent from last year. Now, when you take it a step further and add each individual item in the entire song, i.e. each of the 12 drummers drumming, it would cost $170.609.46, which is up 0.5 percent from the previous year.

If you wanted to be that clever guy or gal to pull this off for that special person on your holiday list, it would be an incredible gesture -- albeit a very expensive one.