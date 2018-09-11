Officials are warning of the potential for massive destruction as Hurricane Florence continues its approach to the U.S. east coast.

Here's what we know now [UPDATING]:

Storm surge predictions for South Carolina could be record-breaking, some as high as 20 feet.

More than one million residents in the coastal areas of Virginia, North and South Carolina are facing mandatory evacuations .

Tropical-storm-force winds are predicted Thursday morning , then possibly switching to hurricane-force winds Thursday night with landfall on Friday.

President Trump will allow access to federal funds by declaring an emergency in N. Carolina.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator, Brock Long, warns that power could be out for weeks : " This has an opportunity of being a devastating storm. The power is going to be off for weeks and you will be displaced from your home and the coastal areas. There will be flooding in the inland areas as well. "

