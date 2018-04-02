I Thought April Fools Day Was Yesterday

Yes, it was yesterday, April 1. And no, those weren't pieces of the doomed Chinese space lab Tiangong-1 falling from the sky over the Berkshires this morning. Mother Nature decided to let our Easter Sunday be pleasant enough and saved the April foolery for today in the form of some light snow.

I wasn't a true surprise, as forecasters had called for anywhere from a "dusting" to 1 to 3" (which is a "dusting" around here) in some Southern Berkshire locations. Late morning reports from some hilltowns tended a bit to the higher side.