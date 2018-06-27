If You See This Man, Call the Number Listed in This Article

June 25, 2018 - In a Massachusetts State Police Facebook post The Massachusetts State Police today added child pornography suspect STEPHEN C. COTE to its list of Most Wanted Fugitives. COTE, 47, is being sought by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Northampton Police Department for receipt of material involving sexual exploitation of minors.

An arrest warrant for COTE was issued in November 2015 after investigators developed evidence that he was in possession of child pornography. COTE has been on the run since that time, and is believed to be actively avoiding apprehension.

COTE is white, approximately 5’8” tall and 190 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He has shaved his head in the past and has also had facial hair in various forms.

COTE has several tattoos: flowers around the name “Chrissy” on the underside of his right forearm; a flower with the names “Jocelyn,” “Sarah,” and “Amber” on his back; and a heart and cross with angel’s wings also on his back.

COTE has criminal convictions in Massachusetts, including for assault and battery. He has used the aliases STEVEN COTE and STEPHEN CRAIG COTE.

In addition to Northampton, COTE has ties to Springfield, Southbridge, Westfield, New Bedford, and Fall River, as well as to Woodstock, Conn.; Broussard, Louisiana; and Lafayette, Louisiana.

Anyone who has knowledge of STEPHEN COTE’s whereabouts, or who thinks they see him, is asked to immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873), or simply call 911.