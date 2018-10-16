Important Voter Information from the Town of Sheffield

From the Town of Sheffield

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE

If you are not already a registered voter, the deadline to do so is tomorrow (Wed. Oct. 17) The Town Clerk's Office will be open until 8:00 PM that evening. You may also register at the Registry of Motor Vehicles at any town/city hall in Massachusetts or online. You can get more information by going here

You can confirm voting information by going to the above link or by contacting the Clerk's office at 413-229-7000, ext. 151 during regular business hours.

Additionally, absentee or early voting ballots are available for this election.

EARLY VOTING INFORMATION

Early voting will take place from Mon. Oct. 22 through Fri. Nov. 2. all registered voters are eligible. Early voting will take place st Sheffield Town Hall. Please see the schedule below:

Mon. 10/22 - 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Tues. 10/23 - 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

(Closed Wednesday)

Thurs. 10/25 - 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*

Fri. 10/26 - 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sat. 10/27 - 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Mon. 10/29 - 9:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Tues. 10/30 - 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

(Closed Wednesday)

Thurs. 11/1 - 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*

Fri. 11/2 - 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM