In Game Ads Not So Super This Time

Maybe it's because I was really, really into the actual game this year, but the spots that cost advertisers millions of dollars to beam into my eyeballs fell kind of flat. I was prepared to give you my annual list of 5 faves, but I came up with just 2.

Amazon's "Alexa Loses Her Voice", with Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B., Rebel Wilson & Anthony Hopkins:

And The NFL's "Touchdown Celebrations to Come", with NY Giants Eli Manning & Odell Beckham Jr.:

That's about it. I thought most of the others were merely interruptions in a terrific game. Except the (unintentional) 30 second blackout . That got my attention. Was it some advertiser's "political statement"? Did some guy in Hawaii press the wrong button? Nah, just a big ol' glitch, according to NBC.

So was I the only one underwhelmed by the ads? Did you have a favorite? Let me know!