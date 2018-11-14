Jess Toro from Native Habitat Restorations will speak at the Pittsfield Green Drinks November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 6:00 PM hosted by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) . Pittsfield Green Drinks starts at 5:15 PM at J Allen's Clubhouse on 41 North Street in Pittsfield, MA.

Toro will present on and lead a discussion about common invasive vines in the Berkshires, vine identification, and invasive plants in general

Toro works with her company to identify and remove invasive species from wetlands, woodlands, meadows, river areas, and rare habitats in order to return these settings to a more natural and balanced ecological state. She has spoken around the country about restoring the land through native plantings and responsible ways to remediate invasive species.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. These nights are open to everyone with any environmental interest. The drinks aren’t green but the conversations are.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT). For more information about Pittsfield Green Drinks, contact Elizabeth Orenstein elizabeth@thebeatnews.org or (413) 717-1255.

(press release sent to WSBS from Elizabeth Orenstein for online and on-air use, article image taken from BEAT's Facebook page )