Is ‘Fresh Prince’ About to Get The Reboot Treatment?

Chilling out, maxing? Relaxing, all cool? Stay in the groove, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air might just be the next cult favorite TV show to undergo the modern reboot treatment (and maybe even as a cartoon!).

The Will Smith -fronted family comedy, which originally ran from 1990 to 1996 and across nearly 150 episodes, has become the subject of revival rumors thanks to some coincidental movements. First, Smith began posting nods Monday (January 29) to cartoonist and comic artist Howard Russell, who'd dreamed up some particularly bold and colorful reinterpretations of Smith's TV character.

"ow THIS is what’s up! I had to post this hot piece by @thesketchlab. Never thought about FP in terms of animation," Smith wrote with the image above, which drew some massive applause from fans (and subsequent encouragement to get moving on a reboot).

"Omg please make this happen," one wrote, while another noted "Wait, is there going to be an animated cartoon version of the FP?? Yes, please!!!!!"

Secondly, TMZ reported that the company that owns the rights to the Fresh Prince franchise has applied for a brand new collection of trademarks for "toys, action figures and kids' games" among other merchandise.

But hey, what about some fuzzy dice for the mirror?

Just a week ago, Deadline reported that critical hit Murphy Brown will be revived by CBS (it originally ran on the network from 1988 to 1998) with star Candice Bergen officially set to return.