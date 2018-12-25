Is Tyra Banks Leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Tyra Banks may be dropping the mic for the upcoming 14th season of America's Got Talent .

According to Page Six , she won't be returning for the next season. It also reported that following the success of Life Size-2: A Christmas Eve , Tyra wanted to focus more on producing project instead of being in them.

"'Life Size-2' went way beyond expectations… it was Freeform’s biggest premiere of the year… executives were over the moon with the cult classic sequel," a source close to the Tyra Banks camp told Page Six .

They also added, "Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests… she wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to 'AGT' in the new year."

Tyra has hinted that she could be leaving America's Got Talent . "I think I had a really nice run with 'AGT.' I had a lot a lot of fun," she said during an interview with Access in November.

We have yet to hear from Tyra herself. But either way, we're sure she's always got something for us to look forward to.