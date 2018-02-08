It’s sort of weird that there’s a new Wes Anderson movie opening in theaters in a little over a month, his first since The Grand Budapest Hotel , and there’s very little palpable excitement in the air. Maybe this first clip from Isle of Dogs will change that.

In this scene, set on “Trash Island,” two different groups of dogs who’ve been exiled fight over some scraps. The visuals definitely evoke Anderson’s previous animated movie, Fantastic Mr. Fox . And there are some funny jokes in here too. (Edward Norton’s delivery of his line about the contents of the package is amazing.) Here’s the official synopsis:

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

There’s still time; perhaps the buzz will build quickly from this point forward. But as of today, I can’t remember a Wes Anderson movie anticipated with this little enthusiasm. I guess if the film’s crummy we know where it will end up. (On Trash Island. These are the jokes, people.)

Isle of Dogs opens in theaters on March 23.