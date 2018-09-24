Item List for The Next Great Radio Auction

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, October 20 from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Monday – Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wednesday, October 24 at 5:00 P.M. is the deadline to pickup auction items

Gratuity Notice : Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!

Remember to check back often because the website is always being updated. The Great Radio Auction gets underway at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

LIST OF ITEMS

Morrison’s Home Improvement – 674 North Street, Pittfield, MA – 413-442-3001 – Item: A 5 or 6-foot sliding patio door from Morrison’s Home Improvement! Comes complete with heat mirror power-Q 10 glass, the most energy efficient window glass made in the U.S. Value includes standard 5 or 6 foot white on white sliding patio door and screen door. Removal of existing door and professional installation of new door in frame opening size provided included! Installation includes removal & re-use of existing stops. Certificate excludes permit fee, dry rot, re-framing, new trim and/or stops. Larger units and alternative colors available as additional cost. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $2,239.00

Aerus Electrolux - 383 North Street, Pittsfield, MA - 413-442-1544 - Item: The Lux Guardian Angel Air Purification System from Aerus Electrolux! Do you wake up each morning with a stuffy nose? Does your office seem to collect dust along with paperwork? The Guardian Angel is a portable true HEPA air purifier with five (5) stages of filtration that removes 99.97% of contaminants from the air. Perfect for areas where you spend most of your time. Good for up to 1,000 square feet. Weighs just 9.2 pounds, Super quiet operation. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $800.00

Berkshire South Regional Community Center – 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-2810 – Item: A one (1) year adult membership to Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Get in shape with state-of-the-art equipment for health & fitness. Membership includes a number of social, health & community classes for all ages at no additional charge. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $690.00

Segalla Sand & Gravel Inc. – 112 Allyndale Road, Canaan, CT – 860-824-4444 – Item: Certificate for gravel, topsoil, crushed stone or other products from Segalla Sand and Gravel. Visit www.segallasandandgravel.com or call 860-824-4444 for product lists or info. This is a general certificate good for any and all products at Segalla Sand & Gravel. Certificate good for pickup OR delivery. Not redeemable for cash. Valid on purchase made after 10/20/2018 and valid through 10/20/2019. Total Retail Value: $75.00

Firefly Gastro Pub – 71 Church Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-2700 – Item: Enjoy a delicious dinner at Firefly Gastro Pub, serving high-quality comfort cuisine in a relaxed, casual setting at 71 Church Street, Lenox. Eat. Drink. Laugh. Lounge. Certificate is good for anything on the menu. Certificate excludes alcohol & gratuity. Please present to your server before ordering. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

KJ Nosh at Greenock Country Club - 220 West Park Street, Lee - 413-243-3323 - Item: A $50.00 certificate to KJ Nosh Restaurant & Catering. Located inside Greenock Country Club in Lee, KJ Nosh is a casual restaurant open to the public for lunch and dinner! Stop in for dinner and enjoy an ever-changing weekly-themed menu designed by Chef Mike Mongeon. Specials include everything from burger and taco nights to homemade savory meatloaf, surf & turf and so much more! And remember KJ Nosh Catering for your next event - corporate luncheons, showers, and of course holiday parties! Like them on Facebook to view their menu specials. Gratuity not included. No cash value. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Ski Butternut - Route 23, Great Barrington, MA - 413-528-2000 - Item: A $50.00 certificate for anything at the ski & snowboard shop at Butternut! Use certificate for anything in the store! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $50.00

Stadium System – 297 Ashley Falls Road, Canaan, CT – 860-824-4300 – Item: This gift certificate is good for $50.00 dollars worth of merchandise at the Stadium System Retail location. Choose from athletic equipment for all sports, clothing, footwear or active wear for men, women, and children. Stadium System carries brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, New Balance, Oakley, Wigwam and Red Wing! Certificate can’t be used for any tent events! Total Retail Value: $50.00

Wildflowers Florist – 620 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-3004 – Item: A $50.00 certificate at Wildflowers Florist, 620 Main Street, Great Barrington. Cut flowers, unique arrangements, plants, balloons, and more! Flowers delivered locally. Not valid for payment on any prior purchases, or for wire-out orders. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Tri-Plex Cinemas – 70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-0885 – Item: A family four (4) pack of movie passes. Good for ANY movie at The Tri-Plex Cinemas on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Due to contractual obligations with distributors, some restrictions apply. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $40.00

Barrington Brewery – 424 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA – 413-528-8282 – Item: Food, fun and freshly brewed beer! Enjoy anything on the Barrington Brewery menu! From soups, “super” sandwiches, salads, burgers, brew-plate specials and of course the brewery’s freshly solar-brewed beer! The Barrington Brewery – Food, Fun, Fresh Beer! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Chocolate Springs Cafe – Route 7 Aspinwell, Lenox, MA – 413-637-9820 – Item: Escape into chocolate at Chocolate Springs Cafe! Amazing chocolates, decadent cookies, mousse, and more. Visit the cocoa-rush bar for that great break away at Chocolate Springs Cafe! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Egremont Barn - 17 Main Street, South Egremont, MA - 413-528-9580 - Item: A $25.00 certificate good for anything on the menu at The Barn! The Barn, formerly Robbie Burns Pub is open for a delicious dinner or drink after work Wednesday through Sunday at 5:00 P.M. Enjoy the best $10 burger in the Berkshires. Soups, salads, quesadillas, fish or shrimp tacos, chicken pot pie and more. Open mic Wednesdays and Karaoke Sundays at the Barn! No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Heritage Tavern – 12 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA – 413-637-0884 – Item: Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at The Heritage Tavern. $25.00 good towards anything on the menu…any breakfast item, plus salads, wraps, burgers, steaks, pizza & more. The most affordable place to eat in Lenox. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $25.00

Misty Moonlight Diner – 565 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield, MA – 413-499-2483 (BITE) – Item: Enjoy the Misty Moonlight Diner. Enjoy any item on the menu, any hour, any day at the one and only Misty Moonlight Diner in Pittsfield . Have a burger for breakfast or eggs for dinner at Misty Moonlight Diner. Does not include alcoholic beverages or gratuity. No cash refunds! Total Retail Value: $25.00

