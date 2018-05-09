It’s Beef Month: MFBF Supports Local Protein Producers

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - May 8, 2017 - Beef has long ranked high on the list for culinary favorites in the American diet, which is why May has been dubbed 'beef month.' However, before you fire up the grill and cook a steak, be sure to remember Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) leadership and staff is working year-round as the voice of local protein producers on Beacon Hill.

"According to the Mass Grown and Fresher website, we have 73 farms in Massachusetts which sell beef directly to the consumer," said MFBF President Mark Amato, who manages a farm in Concord. "It is MFBF's job to ensure that those farmers are able to produce a high-quality product, without being overburdened with regulations. For this reason, we advocate on behalf of these farmers, which allows them to spend more time farming."

For example, MFBF supports H.B. 3915, an act to establish an estate tax valuation for farms. This bill would calculate the value of farmland for estate tax purposes at its agricultural value. Currently, farmland is taxed based on its "highest and best use," which is typically development. This is a challenge for many, including beef producers, inheriting farmland as they may be forced to sell some or all of the inherited land to cover the death tax.

H.B. 3915 is just one example of policy that MFBF supports that could be helpful to Commonwealth beef producers. Other examples can be found online here

"Farm Bureau is able to advocate for bills like H.B 3915 through member support," Amato said. "To show your support for Massachusetts producers, please join our organization."

To join online and show your support for the Massachusetts beef, and livestock, industry, please visit http://www.farmbureau.co/online-application/