It’s Really Just Another Day

If you suffer from triskaidekaphobia, an irrational fear of the number 13, then this is not your favorite day. And you’re not alone, as millions of people around the world live with that fear, including author Stephen King .

You might not want to sit in Row or Seat 13 at a show or ballgame or you may skip over the 13 th step on the stairs. If your phobia is more advanced, you might do something like not pausing on the page of a book whose digits add up to 13 (like page 94, or 85). You might even be counting to see if this blog runs 175 words (1+7+5) !!

While all this is bad enough, if you take the phobia one step further and suffer from paraskevidekatriaphobia, you’re probably reading this in bed. Because that, my friend is the specific fear of Friday the 13 th , which is today. The king of all black cat-avoiding, non-ladder-walking-under, handling-mirrors-carefully days.

So conduct yourself accordingly today, and if it’s any consolation there’s only one more Friday the 13 th to get through this year.