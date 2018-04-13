It’s Time To Get Your Demos in for Sounds of Summer

Despite the cold weather, Summer will be here before we know it and that means another exciting year of "Sounds of Summer" at the V.F.W. in Great Barrington. "Sounds of Summer" is a free, fun, family event that takes place Tuesday nights in July and August from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.

WSBS is currently taking demos from potential "Sounds of Summer" performers as we get ready to review and schedule bands over the next several weeks. If you or someone you know is in a band and wants to perform at "Sounds of Summer," send us a demo by May 15th! Mail or drop off a CD of your music to 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or email us at fun@wsbs.com Please include a play list of songs.

We reached out to our "Facebook" community to get a sense of which bands people would like to see and hear perform at "Sounds of Summer" this year.

It's no surprise that "Whiskey City" was the most popular pick but we also had requests for these groups.

"Dick Solberg"

"Bits N Pieces"

"Hotshot Hillbillies Band"

"Whiskey Treaty Roadshow"

"Steal You Peach Band"

"Forlorn Strangers"

"Lake Street Drive"

"Shyne"

"Rev Tor"

"F Bomb"

That's quite a list and something we'll take into consideration. Hopefully these groups can send us their material(s). It's going to be a great summer as we bring you another great concert series, the 7th annual "Sounds of Summer"