The whole Force Awakens family is back together again for Star Wars: Episode IX , with J.J. Abrams returning to the director’s chair for one last go at it before the new trilogy wraps up. He recently confirmed that the movie would begin production this summer, and during an appearance on The Late Show , he told Stephen Colbert that, for once, this movie already has a script ready to go.

When Colbert pressed him to reveal any details — any at all — about how the next movie in the franchise begins, all Abrams would say is that they have the tools required to make it happen.

We have a script, which is a big deal for me. It starts shooting end of July … Sometimes having the script in advance is something I haven’t always been lucky enough to have … But I’m writing this with Chris Terrio, who’s a genius, and I’m having a great time.

So, it sounds like he and Terrio (of Argo, Batman v. Superman , and, uh, Justice League ) are still currently working on the script, but hopefully they’ll be done with it by the time the movie starts production. A script, as Colbert said, is a good thing to have when you’re making a movie.

Star Wars: Epixode IX will hit theaters December 20, 2019.