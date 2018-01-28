Following accusations of sexual assault, James Franco was digitally erased from the cover of Vanity Fair magazine's annual Hollywood issue.

The publication confirmed the last-minute removal to The Hollywood Reporter , stating, "We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."

Franco was supposed to appear alongside fellow 2018 cover stars Oprah, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks and others.

Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair is not the first publication to cut ties with Franco after a number of women came forward claiming sexual misconduct. The New York Times also cancelled an event that the actor was booked to speak at.

"The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, The Disaster Artist," The Times told Variety via email . "Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we’re no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein."

Just days after Franco wore a Time's Up pin on his suit at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, five women came forward to The Los Angeles Times and accused Franco of sexually exploiting them while working on various films and creative projects.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on January 9, however, the actor doubled down on his support of the Time's Up movement.

"Well, first, I want to say I wore [the pin] because I do support [Time's Up]," he said. "I was...so excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible. I mean, it was powerful."

Franco has denied all misconduct allegations .