James Gunn Reveals His Deleted Cameo in ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’

There’s a lot to navigate when you’re making a movie about giant robots fighting giant monsters from another dimension, and sometimes things slip through the cracks. Things like a quick cameo from your fellow director buddy in which he plays a DJ rocking out in the shadow of a kaiju skeleton.

James Gunn revealed on Monday on Twitter that he actually filmed a short cameo for Pacific Rim Uprising, in which he played a very fashionably dressed party DJ during what I imagine is that opening club scene when we first meet Jake Pentecost (John Boyega).