While the Red Sox will host the World Series opener in Boston on Tuesday night, the pre-game festivities will feature some local flavor.

Berkshire County native and music legend James Taylor announced via Twitter Monday night that he will be singing the National Anthem before the Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers kick off the 2018 World Series.

Taylor is no stranger to performing at the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball; between pre-game performances of the Star-Spangled Banner, along with several live concerts. The Lenox native will look to bring good luck to the Red Sox as they attempt to capture their fourth World Series title since breaking the curse in 2004 — their first championship since 1918.

The Red Sox confirmed that Chris Sale will pitch Game 1 on Tuesday night while ALDS Game 5 hero David Price will take the ball in Game 2. FOX will broadcast the series, but if you want to listen on the radio during your drive home, you can listen on AM1420 WBEC.