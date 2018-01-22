James Taylor/John Legend Concert at Times Union Center Canceled

The trip on the "turnpike from Stockbridge to Boston" for "Sweet Baby James" Taylor was a big hit. Going the opposite way on I-90 got a bit more problematic this weekend.

A Gala Concert scheduled for this Friday at the Times Union Center in Albany featuring Taylor and John Legend was canceled. A notice was posted on the venue's Facebook page, to advise fans of the cancellation and that refunds would be available.

James Taylor posted a Facebook message of his own , to apologize to those who were looking forward to the show.

In addition to Taylor and Legend, the Gala was to have featured Albany-area singer Moriah Formica, a local favorite on NBC's "The Voice" this past season. The event was to be hosted by comedian Jim Belushi.

The Gala was meant to celebrate the completion of renovations at Times Union Center, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Pediatric Emergency Center Dept. at Albany Medical Center.