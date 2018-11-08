Janel Munoa to Perform in South Egremont

Local singer songwriter and New Marlborough resident Janel Munoa will be performing selections from her debut album 'Howls From Deep In The Woods' at the Egremont Barn on Nov. 24 at 8:00 PM.

Janel Munoa began her singing career as a little girl Howling through the dark Oak forests at the edge of her tribes Reservation in Southern California, just an hour South of Los Angeles. Growing up Luiseno Indian, her native Howls now spill over into the rock, soul, blues, and laces of hip hop that infuse her music. Janel’s debut album “Howls From Deep in the Woods” is wild and full of her unique perspective. Her dark timbered voice conjures up a live performance that is full of energy, quirk, and ceremony, drawing the audience into her world.

'Howls From Deep In The Woods' was nominated by the 2018 Native American Music Awards for "Best Rock Recording" and "New or Debut Album of the Year."

In addition to purchasing the album online, Janel will have CD copies of 'Howls From Deep In The Woods' available for purchase at the show on Nov. 24

