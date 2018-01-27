The 2018 Essence Music Festival is going to be pretty epic– Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige are headlining.

Mary is pretty much a staple at the festival (along with Maze) but Janet last performed at the festival back in 2010. Fresh off her State of the World Tour, fans will get a chance to see Ms. Jackson in action, which is a treat seeing as how she's one of the best entertainers to ever do it on stage.

As for the rest of the line-up, Erykah Badu , Jill Scott , Snoop Dogg , The Roots, Xscape , Fantasia and Miguel are all slated to appear as well. Ro James, H.E.R, Kelala, Daniel Caesar, DVSN, 112, Blackstreet, Mali Music, Guy and more will also be on hand for the popular festival, which was the setting for the summer blockbuster, Girls Trip .

The Essence Festival will take place July 5-8, 2018 in New Orleans. Purchase tickets here .