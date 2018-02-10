Jennifer Garner is making a TV return, but she’s not the only one. The former Alias star is Camping out at HBO with Girls team Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner , as based on a British series of the same name.

Garner will take her first regular TV role since Alias closed down in 2006, playing “obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife” Kathryn as she plots a weekend camping trip for her husband, meek sister, “holier than thou ex-best friend” and “a free-spirited Tagalong.” The eight-episode limited series ( we’ve heard that one before ) is described as “a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.”

The series is written and executive produced by Dunham and Konner; their first official TV project since HBO’s Girls wrapped its sixth and final season last year. Said the pair of the news:

We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.

Garner has largely kept to feature work since Alias , ranging on a spectrum from Dallas Buyers Club to Kevin Spacey ’s Nine Lives . The HBO deal also brings her back under the same roof as Alias creator J.J. Abrams , who recently set a deal to write sci-fi epic Demimonde . Stay tuned for more as it arrives.