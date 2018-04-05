Jennifer Lopez’ ‘Shades of Blue’ Will End After Season 3

It looks like Jennifer Lopez ' Shades of Blue will be exiting after its upcoming season. NBC announced the news on Wednesday (April 4).

The police drama has two seasons under its belt, with a third scheduled to premiere June 17 at 10pm ET/PT. Season 3 will be its last.

Lopez stars as Harlee Santos, a witty detective who works for the not-so-lawful Lt. Matt Wozniak, played by Ray Liotta. The show debuted in 2016. Lopez, who also works as an executive producer on the series, issued a statement about its eventual end.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” she said. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”