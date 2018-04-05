Jennifer Lopez’ ‘Shades of Blue’ Will End After Season 3
It looks like Jennifer Lopez' Shades of Blue will be exiting after its upcoming season. NBC announced the news on Wednesday (April 4).
The police drama has two seasons under its belt, with a third scheduled to premiere June 17 at 10pm ET/PT. Season 3 will be its last.
Lopez stars as Harlee Santos, a witty detective who works for the not-so-lawful Lt. Matt Wozniak, played by Ray Liotta. The show debuted in 2016. Lopez, who also works as an executive producer on the series, issued a statement about its eventual end.
“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” she said. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”