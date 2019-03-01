Jerry Lee Lewis Suffers a Minor Stroke

Jerry Lee Lewis suffered a minor stroke on Thursday evening (Feb. 28), according to a message on the artist's Facebook page. The singer and pianist, 83, is an influential figure in the rockabilly genre, releasing iconic songs such as "Great Balls of Fire," "Breathless" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" in the 1950s.

Lewis' Facebook message explains that the legendary performer is on the road to health -- and can't wait to get back to work. "He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis, and the doctors expect a full recovery," the message tells fans. "The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Additionally, Lewis' representative, Zach Farnum, tells the Tennessean that Lewis has no plans to cancel any of his upcoming shows. At this time, there is no reason to believe he will not perform as scheduled at his next appearance, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, in May of 2019.

Lewis, a Louisiana native who learned to play the piano at the age of 9, has been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1986. He is a prolific recording artist who has released dozens of studio and live albums, including 2006's Last Man Standing, which includes a bevy of star-studded cameos from the likes of Mick Jagger, Willie Nelson, Little Richard and many others. Well into his 80s, Lewis continues to be an active touring musician, and is doubtless looking forward to being able to get back out in front of his large, loyal fanbase.