Continuing their 43rd season in the new year, late night comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live kicked off their second episode of 2018 last night (January 20). Along with a new episode came Jessica Chastain making her hosting debut on the show while Troye Sivan was the night's musical guest.

Nominated for "Best Actress" at the 2018 Golden Globes for her role in Molly's Game , Chastain switched gears and entered the comedy sketch game with the SNL crew. From a twist to the Bachelor ("Car Hunk"), the intro to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , Google's very own TedTalks ("Google Talks"), to a sketch on restaurant promotions for free food ("Taco Math"), Chastain showcases her capabilities of being more than just a dramatic actress but a hilarious sketch comedienne at the same time.

Check out the highlights from last night's episode below: