Break out the whiskey and try not to destroy the furniture – Jessica Jones is officially back. The fan-favorite Marvel Netflix heroine will make her grand return on March 8, but you might need to go over a few Alias files to get caught up in time for Season 2.

Before our favorite Defender returns next Thursday (on International Women’s Day, no less), we compiled bullet points of everything you need to know for the new episodes, including returning characters, showrunners and big bads; some more purple than others. Check it out, read our advance review , ranked seasons , best moments and prepare for Jessica to crack open a new investigation next week.

All episodes of Jessica Jones Season 2 will be available to stream on Thursday, March 8.