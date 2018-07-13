Jimmy’s Ride for Berkshire County Kids Place Is Ready to Roll

Berkshire County Kids’ Place will host the 23rd Annual Jimmy’s Ride to benefit victims of child abuse on Saturday July 28. This annual event is held in memory of Pittsfield native Jimmy Bernardo.

Kids’ Place Director Heather Williamson said, “I am truly honored to be part of this very special event to honor Jimmy Bernardo. Each year the Bernardo family opens up their hearts to raise funds to directly benefit Berkshire County children and families who have been affected by abuse”. She went on to say “This year we are pleased to unveil a picture of Jimmy that will hang in the Kids’ Place Boardroom.”

Jimmy’s Ride will start at Berkshire County Kids’ Place, 63 Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield. Registration begins at 9 A.M. Riders may also register in advance here. The Ride will leave Kids’ Place at 11:00 and end at Bousquet Ski Area for the post ride event from Noon until 6:00 with food, music, drink, and fun. Everyone is invited to the party for just $5 per person/$20 for family (up to 2 adults/4 kids). This is a family friendly event and kids are welcome.

Musical Entertainment will be provided by 4 local favorites; Red Handed at 12:15 followed by Hot Shot Hillbillies, and “2 Broke Beths” Acoustic Duo, with Shyne closing out the day at 4:45 P.M. A portion of the proceeds from the food and drink sold will benefit the event.

And if we haven't already given you enough reasons to show up, Berkshire County Kids’ Place is also holding its Annual Raffle, with four great prizes including a $1,000 1st prize!