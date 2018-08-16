Job Seekers Focus Group Session Coming Up

The Berkshire County Regional Employment Board has announced a series of Job Seeker Focus Groups to allow job seekers to share their successes and challenges finding employment in Berkshire County. Job seekers who are mid-upper management, relocating spouses or career changes are encouraged to attend.

” The input of the focus groups is important in guiding the BCREB to develop and implement strategies to help Berkshire County companies find the workers they need and to create programs to help job seekers connect to that perfect career opportunity.” According to Donna Todd Rivers, Berkshire Recruiter for the BCREB who will be facilitating the group discussions.

A session for job seekers in Southern Berkshire has been scheduled for Monday, August 20, 2018 at Berkshire Community College South County Center, 343 Main Street, Great Barrington.

For more information or to pre-register, contact Donna Todd Rivers at 413-442-7177 ext. 153 or email Donna@bcreb.com

(press release sent to WSBS from Donna Todd Rivers for online and on-air use)