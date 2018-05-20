John Cena and Nikki Bella are making extra strides to arrive on better terms with one another.

On Saturday (May 19), the twosome made their first public outing since calling off their engagement and plans to marry last month after six years as a twosome.

A photo of the pair, received by TMZ, shows the 41-year-old former wrestler and Total Bellas star on a stroll after grabbing coffee in San Diego, California. Bella, dressed in comfy leisurewear, stayed close by Cena's side while walking throughout the Mission Hills district.

The couple, who intended to wed May 5, candidly revealed their decision to part ways and cancel their destination nuptials in an open statement via social media Sunday, April 15.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” read the release. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

In the weeks that ensued reports of their split, Cena seemed to implore a desire to reconcile with Bella during an appearance on Kathy Lee and Hoda: “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work."

In response to Cena's conspicuous appeal, Bella told Extra that, since the split, she's been concentrating her energy on doing more self-work and self-discovery in light of everything that has transpired.

She stated: "I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it's together or separate and I just don't want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like 'I did this for you' or 'you did this for me,' so I think it's okay in relationships to take that moment."

So where do the distant lovebirds go from here? Time holds the key, says Bella.

"Time. It's going to take time," the 34-year-old told Entertainment Tonight while in attendance at the Total Bellas function in New York City earlier this week.

"John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot," she added. "We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."