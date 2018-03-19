Joint Meeting Tonight in Great Barrington Will Address Budget

The Town of Great Barrington has scheduled a Joint Budget Meeting, Selectboard and Finance Committee meeting for tonight at 7:00 PM. It will be held at Town Hall, 334 Main Street in Great Barrington.

The agenda published by the Town Manager's office includes the call to order followed by a report on identified budget reductions, a discussion of the budget to present at a public hearing, citizen speak time, then adjournment.

The Finance Committee's Public Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM at Town Hall.