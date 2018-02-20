Mommy-to-be Jordin Sparks was surrounded by loved ones for a secret baby shower shindig this Saturday (February 17), and the pics from the party are cuter than ever.

"Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin," captioned the "Double Tap" songbird, in tandem with a lovable shot of her niece smooching her baby bump posted to Instagram the morning after. "We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good."

Yesterday, both friends and family of the American Idol winner arrived in abundance in the singer's native Arizona this weekend to celebrate the lovechild of Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah, who is just months away from her expected delivery date.

In the images posted on Instagram, below, Isaiah, one of the musician's uncles, and other attendees posted special moments from the low-key party, which captures a-very-pregnant Sparks smiling with an effortless glow in the company of those who adore her most.

On November 24, 2017, Sparks and her aspiring actor hubby shared on Thanksgiving Day that they were pregnant with their first son , anticipated to arrive sometime in Sprig 2018.

“IT'S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!” the 28-year-old star announced on Instagram two months ago. "[Dana Isaiah's] gonna have a little mini me running around! We can't wait to meet him. We love you lil man!"

Reports of Sparks' surprise pregnancy appeared just weeks after the "Tattoo" artist shocked with an exclusive People interview, in which she revealed her secret marriage to Isaiah in July 2017 .