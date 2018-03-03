Journey’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Reaches 500 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Journey' s Greatest Hits has reached the vaunted status of being only the third album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 in the chart's 61-year history.

The record, which peaked at No. 10 in 1989, hit its 500th week on the March 3 chart.

With classic tracks like "Open Arms" and "Don't Stop Believin'," the album joins Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers and Pink Floyd 's The Dark Side of the Moon in the achievement; those records spent 510 and a whopping 937 weeks on the chart, respectively.

After spending the better part of a year on the chart following its Dec. 3, 1988, debut, Journey's hits LP returned to the Billboard 200 on Dec. 5, 2009. The chart's rules changed that week, making older catalog titles eligible for the 200 list. (Between mid-1991 and late-2009, 18-month-old titles that fell below the No. 100 position were no longer eligible for a chart position.)

All these years later, Journey, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, are still going strong, even though there has been some recent fighting inside the band. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain , whose memoir Don't Stop Believin' is due in May, has been feuding with guitarist Neal Schon . But Cain recently dismissed the bad vibes and compared their dispute to a fight with a spouse and called it a " bump in the road. "

The band is now preparing for a co-headlining tour with Def Leppard that will kick off on May 21 in Hartford, Conn.