In news that will literally come as a surprise to no one, except for maybe your aunt who doesn’t think movies have been worth paying attention to since the ’70s (she is not entirely wrong), Sony is moving forward with a sequel to the surprise hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle . The writers of the recent reboot-sequel to the ’90s classic are returning to script the follow-up, and in further unsurprising news, the four lead actors are returning as well.

According to Deadline , Dwayne Johnson , Kevin Hart , Karen Gillan and Jack Black are all returning to reprise their roles as the characters in the Jumanji video game. Presumably, they will be virtually possessed by a new group of teenagers for the sequel. Screenwriting duo Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who wrote the screenplay for Welcome to the Jungle , have been enlisted to whip up a worthy sequel. The pair also worked on Sony’s upcoming Venom movie starring Tom Hardy as Spider-Man ’s iconic villain.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to be a huge hit at the box office, where it opened against Star Wars: The Last Jedi and grossed $857 million worldwide (on a $100 million budget) — all but guaranteeing a sequel. Sony, hoping for a repeat performance, plans to release the next Jumanji in December 2019, pitting it against Star Wars yet again.