Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (they’re really sticking with that, aren’t they) doesn’t hit theaters until this summer, but Universal is already plotting the next sequel — and they’ve enlisted a new (female!) screenwriter to lend Colin Trevorrow a hand. Jurassic World 3 will officially wreak havoc on a theater near you in 2021. Given Fallen Kingdom ’s ridiculous “rescue the dinosaurs from extinction (again)” plot, we have to assume that — spoiler? — the dinos will continue to terrorize humans in some capacity because clearly these people have learned nothing.

THR reports that Universal has set an official June 11, 2021 release date for Jurassic World 3 (suggested subtitle: The Rise of Blue ). Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first film and co-wrote and produced Fallen Kingdom , will return to co-write the third installment in the series. This time, he’ll be joined by Emily Carmichael, whose credits include Pacific Rim: Uprising , as well as a remake of The Black Hole for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski, and Powerhouse — an adventure film set up with Steven Spielberg ’s Amblin.

There are (obviously) no plot details at this time, but the pair will work from a story by Trevorrow and frequent collaborator Derek Connolly. The plot of the upcoming sequel follows Owen and Claire (returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard ) and their efforts to save the dinosaurs from extinction when a dormant volcano threatens the island. (It is maybe the silliest, most nonsensical plot since The Book of Henry .)

J.A. Bayona ( A Monster Calls ) directed the sequel, which also stars Rafe Spall, Jeff Goldblum, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, Justice Smith, BD Wong and Toby Jones. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22.