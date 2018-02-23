Justin Bieber Is Getting a New Baby Sister
The Bieber brood is getting bigger! Justin Bieber is about to be a big brother again—this time, to a new baby sister, sources confirm to TMZ.
Justin's father Jeremy's new bride, Chelsea Rebelo, is reportedly pregnant and expecting a daughter. Chelsea is "about 16-20 weeks along," per TMZ.
Earlier this week, Jeremy and Chelsea were married during a pink-themed wedding—perhaps in honor of their new daughter?—in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Monday, February 19. Justin and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez were in attendance.
Chelsea and Jeremy became engaged in St. Barts earlier this month.
The baby girl will be Justin's third sibling behind half-brother Jaxon (born 2010) and half-sister Jazmyn (born 2009), both Jeremy's children.
Justin, who was born March 1, 1994, is the only child of Jeremy and mom Patricia Mallette. His parents were never married.
