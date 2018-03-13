Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez 's headline-snatching reconciliation drew meddling from both singers' mothers (Gomez's, in particular, decried the reunion). But is Mandy Teefey to blame for the couple's recent break?

According to People, not so much. While Teefey had previously admitted to GossipCop that she was "not happy" that Bieber and Gomez were giving things another shot, the couple have evidently encountered roadblocks of their own, and a source told the site that their on-and-off status is completely a result of their own dynamic.

“They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” the source said. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks.”

Teefey did ultimately concede that Gomez was a grown woman who was capable of making her own choices, though. Mothers: sometimes they're reasonable, I guess!

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," she added to GossipCop . "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."

Rumors that Jelena had reconciled first popped up in October 2017 , when Us Weekly reported that they had been hanging out, going to church together and getting together at Bieber's weekly hockey games.