Watch Justin Timberlake Help Fan Announce Pregnancy Mid-Concert

On Monday (April 2), Justin Timberlake helped a fan at his Detroit show announce some special news.

He stopped the show when he saw Darcell Baxtresser holding up a sign that caught his eye in the front row of Little Caesar Arena. The sign read “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?” followed by her due date, November 1, 2018. The "Supplies" singer already picked out a nickname for the little one: Baby Bax.

"Is dad here tonight?" he asked, after wishing her a huge congratulations. When she shook her head, he said "No, okay. I see what you're doin'."

Darcell posted a video of the surreal experience on her Facebook page with the caption, “This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!! My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!!” Watch the full video below.



Timberlake is currently on his Man of the Woods tour, which began mid-March in Toronto and goes all throughout 2018 and into the next year, ending January 29, 2019 in Chicago after four legs.