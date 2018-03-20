Justin Timberlake Throws Support Behind March for our Lives Movement

Got Saturday plans? How about ditching the early-morning cartoons or late-night bar crawl to help student nationwide advocate for gun control and sensible legislation? That's Justin Timberlake 's recommendation, at least.

The Man of the Woods singer, who's embarking on tour later this year , joined Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a new video campaign advocating for March for Our Lives, a student-led movement born out of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school that advocates for gun control. And in the clip below, Timberlake urges everyone who wants to keep American kids safe to show up Saturday (March 24) and support the movement at local marches.

"It's been so inspiring seeing young people out there owning their voice and getting ready to own their vote. So, will you march?" he says. "Students, teachers, parents, everybody will be out in full force and we need you to show up, too. Also, these student organizers even got themselves an app, can you believe it?"

The March 24 rally, which will see local installments across the country, aims to prevent a single additional mass shooting at an American school, according to the March for Our Lives mission statement .

"March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar," the organization's website reads. "In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now."