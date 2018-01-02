After a four-year hiatus, Justin Timberlake is back with a new album that will take him back to “his roots.”

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), the 36-year-old singer went on his Instagram page to announce that he will be dropping his fifth studio effort, Man of the Woods , on Feb. 2. In the short clip, the Tennessee native is out and about enjoying nature as we see a stampede of buffalos and other earthy imagery.

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from and it's personal," he says while a montage of him wandering in the snow, water and grass is playing. We also see JT holding his son Silas in front of a campfire and later he is hugging his wife Jessica Biel.

There is also a snippet of new music playing in the background, but it's hard to make out. However, judging by Pharrell William's reaction, it appears that his new single will be "a smash."

Timberlake's new project is coming at the right time because he is set to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4 , two days after his album is released. The Grammy Award-winning singer plans to drop his new track from Man of the Woods this Friday (Jan. 5).

Timberlake's last full-length album, The 20/20 Experience (Part I and II), was released in 2013. Last year, he garnered a big hit with "Can't Stop the Feeling," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

