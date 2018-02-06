Justin Timberlake’s Spotify Streams Increased by 214 Percent After the Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night (February 4) did not have any bells and whistles (aside from Purple Rain footage projecting as he sang "I Will Die 4 U" as a tribute to Prince ). There weren't any special guests; no superfluous spectacles; just the former *NSYNC member busting out a medley of his greatest hits while wearing an interesting ensemble of camo pants/jacket, a western-themed button down shirt and orange bandana.

The performance must have resonated with Super Bowl viewers despite its modesty, though, as the singer saw a 214% increase in Spotify streams in the hour after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

“Until The End of Time,” “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors” saw the biggest jump, while Timberlake's cover of "I Will Die 4 U" gave the original track a whopping 914% boost and Prince's catalog a 205% gain. Check out each song's increase below.

• Filthy (266%)

• Rock Your Body (300%)

• Señorita (291%)

• SexyBack (332%)

• My Love (203%)

• Cry Me A River (329%)

• Suit & Tie (553%)

• Until The End Of Time (671%)

• I Would Die 4 U - Prince cover (916%)

• Mirrors (537%)

• Can’t Stop The Feeling! (148%)

JT also added dates to his North American and European tours. Take a look at the full list of dates below.

June 22 -- Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

June 27 -- Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena

July 1 -- Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

July 5 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

July 9 -- London, England @ O2 Arena

July 15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 17 -- Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

July 21 -- Köln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

July 31 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

Aug. 2 -- Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

Aug. 4 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Aug. 8 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

Aug. 12 -- Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Aug. 16 -- Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Aug. 20 -- Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Aug. 24 -- Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome

Sept. 19 -- Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 21 -- Milawkee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Sept. 25 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 28 -- St. Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 2 -- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 5 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 9 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Oct. 13 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 18 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 22 -- Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 28 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 4 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 8 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 16 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 27 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Dec. 8 -- Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

Dec. 10 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Dec. 13 -- St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

Dec. 14 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 17 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 4, 2019 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Jan. 8, 2019 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 10, 2019 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Jan. 12, 2019 -- Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Jan. 15, 2019 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Jan. 19, 2019 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Jan. 22, 2019 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jan. 24, 2019 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jan. 26, 2019 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Jan. 29, 2019 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center