Justin Timberlake’s Spotify Streams Increased by 214 Percent After the Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night (February 4) did not have any bells and whistles (aside from Purple Rain footage projecting as he sang "I Will Die 4 U" as a tribute to Prince). There weren't any special guests; no superfluous spectacles; just the former *NSYNC member busting out a medley of his greatest hits while wearing an interesting ensemble of camo pants/jacket, a western-themed button down shirt and orange bandana.
The performance must have resonated with Super Bowl viewers despite its modesty, though, as the singer saw a 214% increase in Spotify streams in the hour after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.
“Until The End of Time,” “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors” saw the biggest jump, while Timberlake's cover of "I Will Die 4 U" gave the original track a whopping 914% boost and Prince's catalog a 205% gain. Check out each song's increase below.
• Filthy (266%)
• Rock Your Body (300%)
• Señorita (291%)
• SexyBack (332%)
• My Love (203%)
• Cry Me A River (329%)
• Suit & Tie (553%)
• Until The End Of Time (671%)
• I Would Die 4 U - Prince cover (916%)
• Mirrors (537%)
• Can’t Stop The Feeling! (148%)
JT also added dates to his North American and European tours. Take a look at the full list of dates below.
June 22 -- Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
June 27 -- Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena
July 1 -- Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
July 5 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro
July 9 -- London, England @ O2 Arena
July 15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
July 17 -- Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
July 21 -- Köln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
July 31 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
Aug. 2 -- Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
Aug. 4 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Aug. 8 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
Aug. 12 -- Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Aug. 16 -- Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Aug. 20 -- Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Aug. 24 -- Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome
Sept. 19 -- Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 21 -- Milawkee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Sept. 25 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 28 -- St. Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 2 -- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 5 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 9 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Oct. 13 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 18 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 22 -- Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 28 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Nov. 4 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 8 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 16 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 27 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Dec. 8 -- Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
Dec. 10 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Dec. 13 -- St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
Dec. 14 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 17 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 4, 2019 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Jan. 8, 2019 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 10, 2019 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Jan. 12, 2019 -- Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Jan. 15, 2019 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Jan. 19, 2019 -- San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Jan. 22, 2019 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jan. 24, 2019 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Jan. 26, 2019 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Jan. 29, 2019 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center